Leisure Capital Management Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.98. 5,641,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,544. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average of $97.50. The company has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

