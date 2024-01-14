Mcdonald Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,622 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.4 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $521.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.45. The company has a market cap of $482.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

