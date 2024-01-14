AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.3 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

