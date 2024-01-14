Choate Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 11.2% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 97.7% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 143,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 14.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $320,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

GPC opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

