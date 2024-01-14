Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 6,796 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,487 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.4% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $494,710,366,000 after buying an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,313,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,260,241,000 after buying an additional 764,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,410,038,000 after buying an additional 444,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $521.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $537.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

