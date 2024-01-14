Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in GSK were worth $15,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 6.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSK by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. 3,568,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

