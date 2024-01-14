Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,552 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $17,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.2 %
RIO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.18. 1,629,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.95.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
