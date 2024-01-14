Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,552 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $17,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.2 %

RIO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.18. 1,629,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.