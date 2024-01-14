Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $25.87 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.07% of General Mills worth $25,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 89,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,299,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

