Strike Price Reaches $12.43 on Top Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. Strike has a total market cap of $53.97 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can now be bought for about $12.43 or 0.00028951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Strike Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,342,546 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

