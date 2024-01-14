OMG Network (OMG) Price Reaches $0.71 on Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001650 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $99.37 million and approximately $27.34 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00087262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00030695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00024013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001566 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

