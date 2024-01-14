Cashaa Price Hits $0.0050 on Exchanges (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $35,820.64 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is community.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa (CAS) is a versatile cryptocurrency at the heart of the Cashaa ecosystem. It serves various functions, from powering services and internal operations to staking, earning, lending, and payments. CAS is actively traded on major exchanges like Binance and Kucoin. Its core mission is to provide a broad range of financial services, including crypto-friendly banking, high-yield interest accounts, crypto-to-fiat exchanges, and institutional lending. The Cashaa community boasts 500+ crypto businesses, featuring industry giants like Binance, Chainlink, Elrond, Kucoin, Nexo, and Polygon. Founded in 2018 by Kumar Gaurav and Amjad Raza Khan, Cashaa is led by Kumar, a blockchain pioneer who transitioned from engineering to FinTech, earning US government recognition in 2017. Amjad Raza Khan serves as Co-Founder and CTO, contributing to Cashaa’s success.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

