Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) versus UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Head to Head Contrast

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniCredit has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 18.94% 17.72% 0.95% UniCredit 33.19% 13.70% 0.98%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $3.34 billion 1.87 $907.00 million $5.41 7.78 UniCredit $26.50 billion 1.88 $6.80 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and UniCredit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of UniCredit shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and UniCredit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 2 14 3 0 2.05 UniCredit 1 0 2 0 2.33

Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus target price of $38.84, indicating a potential downside of 7.76%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than UniCredit.

Summary

UniCredit beats Zions Bancorporation, National Association on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About UniCredit

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services. The company serves SME, corporate, multinational corporate, financial institution, and public sector clients, as well as retail, private banking, wealth management, and family office clients. It operates primarily in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, Eastern Europe, and Russia. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.