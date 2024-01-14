Contrasting OneMedNet (ONMD) and Its Competitors

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare OneMedNet to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% OneMedNet Competitors -1,042.86% -101.63% -21.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneMedNet and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet N/A $340,000.00 -4.00 OneMedNet Competitors $1.55 billion $78.66 million 11.83

Risk and Volatility

OneMedNet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet’s rivals have a beta of 5.38, meaning that their average share price is 438% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OneMedNet and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A OneMedNet Competitors 47 774 1260 31 2.60

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 12.42%. Given OneMedNet’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneMedNet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OneMedNet rivals beat OneMedNet on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

