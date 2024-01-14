iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $463.65 and its 200-day moving average is $449.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $480.85. The company has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.