Sharkey Howes & Javer Takes $2.71 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.79. 1,741,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,311. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.41.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.