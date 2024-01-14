First Interstate Bank Acquires 1,742 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Blackstone by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.34. 2,044,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.14.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.