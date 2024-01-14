Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.31. 209,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,696. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $75.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.71.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

