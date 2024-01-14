Sierra Capital LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $409.56. 39,594,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,150,860. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $273.89 and a one year high of $412.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.37.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

