Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.98.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

