iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $107.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,311. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

