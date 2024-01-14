CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 6,772 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $55,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,807,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $162.40 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $166.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.02. The company has a market capitalization of $292.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

