RFP Financial Group LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RFP Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.8% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Walmart by 29.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 44,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 6.6% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 285,112 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.0% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $161.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.07. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

