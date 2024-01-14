First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,531 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $54.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $55.28.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.