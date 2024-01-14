First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.82 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 200.9% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 50,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.22.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,950. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

