Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes $265,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

