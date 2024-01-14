Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 3,301 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,422 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 133,106 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6 %

COP stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.70. 5,549,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,811. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.09.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.