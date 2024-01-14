Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New $368,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,709 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,405,215,000 after buying an additional 402,896 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,322,801,000 after purchasing an additional 492,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $658,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,422,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,917. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.92. The company has a market cap of $212.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

