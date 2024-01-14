Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $812,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,562,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,419. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

