Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth $958,000.

Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 770,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,230. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

