Short Interest in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Rises By 21.4%

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,121. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.32. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.38 and its 200 day moving average is $143.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $103,365,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

