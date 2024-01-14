Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,530,000 after purchasing an additional 366,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,721,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,390,000 after buying an additional 476,394 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,563,000 after acquiring an additional 276,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.39. The company had a trading volume of 296,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,210. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $75.51. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Further Reading

