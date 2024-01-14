Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,520,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 29,870,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price target on the stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ITUB

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 114,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.85. 11,127,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,126,707. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.