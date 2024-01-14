Short Interest in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Rises By 19.6%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIAN. Bank of America cut LianBio from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LianBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of LianBio from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

LIAN stock remained flat at $4.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,823. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. LianBio has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Analysts expect that LianBio will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in LianBio by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,822,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 695,979 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP increased its stake in shares of LianBio by 1,466.1% in the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 2,211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,455 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LianBio by 18.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 837,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 128,867 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LianBio by 23.2% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 800,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 150,676 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LianBio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

