Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

