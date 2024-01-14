Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Grows By 19.2%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.0 days.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SWDAF remained flat at $41.25 during midday trading on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $37.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
