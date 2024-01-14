Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Grows By 19.2%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.0 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDAF remained flat at $41.25 during midday trading on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $37.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

