Bank of Stockton Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 0.9% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $188.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.49. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

