Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Short Interest Update

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 348,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,472,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 2,357,950 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,081,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 850,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,718,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 651,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Tenaya Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.06. 287,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,347. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

