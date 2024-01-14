Bank of Stockton Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of Stockton decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 173,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.3% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

