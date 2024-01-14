Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Expands By 21.3%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.0 days.
Barry Callebaut Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYCBF traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $1,450.00. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 84. Barry Callebaut has a 1 year low of $1,450.00 and a 1 year high of $2,175.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,596.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,665.72.
About Barry Callebaut
