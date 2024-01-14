Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Expands By 21.3%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYCBF traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $1,450.00. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 84. Barry Callebaut has a 1 year low of $1,450.00 and a 1 year high of $2,175.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,596.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,665.72.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

