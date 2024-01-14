Adirondack Trust Co. Makes New $75,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 205,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 338,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 577.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,254,687 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

