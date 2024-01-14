Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 216 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Bank of America lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.50. 3,276,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

