Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 396 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,612,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.56. 1,170,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.32 and a 52-week high of $306.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

