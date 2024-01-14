Adirondack Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 405,301 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,883,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

WMB traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,629,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.