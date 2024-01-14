Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 26,541 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,541 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $54,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,542. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.57. The company has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

