Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 14,624 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,624 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $34.86 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

