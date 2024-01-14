Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up about 1.1% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,809,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after acquiring an additional 952,518 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 338.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after acquiring an additional 699,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.50. 3,276,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,811. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

