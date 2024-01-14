Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 2.1% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.33. 1,113,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,229. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

