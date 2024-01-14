Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 38,340 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.70. 1,455,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,391. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $76.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.