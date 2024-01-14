Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 73,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Quanta Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.46. 525,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,660. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.78. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.18 and a 1-year high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.