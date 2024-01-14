Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 508 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.91. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $56.75.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

